United States Coast Guard Hosting “Boat America” Course

ORLEANS – The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the “Boat America” course at the Orleans Police Station on January 13 at 9 a.m. to help educate residents on boating skills and safety.

The course is for ages 12 and up with Coast Guard-trained instructors teaching the informative class on the essential skills of boating and paddle craft, safety, boat selection, boating equipment, trailering, basic navigation, and more.

Approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), the “Boat America” course is recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard and most insurance companies provide discounts to boat-owners who successfully complete the course.

Students 12-16 years of age who successfully complete the course can then become certified by the Massachusetts Environmental Police to operate a powerboat without supervision.

Class size is limited, and pre-registration is required with the total cost for the course being $45 to cover text and materials.

To register and to reserve a space, contact Peter Lucchesi at (978) 621-0310 or [email protected].