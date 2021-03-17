Orleans Roadwork Expected to Cause Detours, Delays

ORLEANS – Contractors for the Town of Orleans say motorists should expect new detours amid ongoing road work.

Construction crews and detours are anticipated at 29 Overland Way and 32 Lots Hollow Road.

Brewster Cross Road starting near Main Street and moving toward Route 6A and Lots Hollow Road near Final Road will be difficult to travel around due to sewer and drainage installation and changes.

West Road and Route 6A will have testing crews working on gravity pipes and manholes.

Brewster Cross Road and Lots Hollow Road will both have traffic detours from 7AM to 4PM on weekdays to accommodate construction work.

Starting Wednesday, March 17, traffic detours and buildup can be expected along route 6A between West Road and Main Street, which will take place weekdays from 7AM to 4PM.

Eastbound traffic will be filtered through the work zone slowly, and westbound traffic will be detoured entirely.

These changes can be expected to last for at least the next two weeks.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter