Upper Cape Awarded $400,000 to Boost Tourism

SANDWICH – Upper Cape Cod communities have been awarded close to $400,000 in state funding to help boost tourism in the region.

The funds, awarded by the Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, are part of $4 million in awards being distributed to over 80 organizations, chambers of commerce, and municipalities.

A total of $394,000 will go to Upper Cape organizations, including $49,000 for Heritage Museums and Gardens, $45,000 for Plimouth Patuxet Museums, $55,000 each for the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod and Plymouth Center for the Arts, $90,000 for See Plymouth and $100,000 for the Plymouth Regional Economic Development Foundation.

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said that the funding will be critical in helping to promote the region’s appeal.

“Tourism is an integral part of my district’s ability to grow, both economically and culturally,” said Moran.

“This program intentionally gives grantees the autonomy to identify where funding should be targeted in a manner that best aligns with their own travel and tourism goals, as well as the region’s broader community development landscape.”