Upper Cape Tech Receives State Funding for Automotive Training

January 6, 2023

COURTESY OF UPPER CAPE REGIONAL TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL

BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Technical High School is getting $120,000 in state funding for training programs.

The grant, issued as part of about $3.6 million given out across Massachusetts to wrap up 2022 by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, aims to prepare students for jobs in the automotive service field.

Technician training will be provided through the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, along with multiple local auto dealers, to 20 participants.

The money was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to state officials.

