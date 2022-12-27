Upper Cape Tech to Receive State Transportation Grant

BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School will benefit from state funding for transportation upgrades.

The school will be receiving close to $1.5 million from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s ACT School Bus Program in an attempt to start the process of electrifying Upper Cape Tech’s school bus fleet.

Governor Charlie Baker recently announced an initiative worth over $100 million to increase electric transportation infrastructure and other climate preparedness efforts across Massachusetts.

The state is trying to reach decarbonization goals established for 2030 and 2050. Clean energy program expansions related to transportation, housing, and more will be funded.

