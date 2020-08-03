US Appeals Ruling in Massachusetts Wampanoag Land Case

HYANNIS (AP) — The U.S. Department of the Interior is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that blocked it from rescinding a reservation designation for land belonging to the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

The tribe learned in late March that the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs would be rescinding the reservation designation and removing the land from federal trust.

In June a federal judge stopped the federal government from rescinding the designation.

The appeal was filed recently in Washington.

The Cape Cod-based tribe has more than 300 acres in the town of Mashpee and in Taunton near the Rhode Island state line and has broken ground on a $1 billion resort and casino.