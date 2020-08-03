You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Appeals Ruling in Massachusetts Wampanoag Land Case

August 3, 2020

HYANNIS (AP) — The U.S. Department of the Interior is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that blocked it from rescinding a reservation designation for land belonging to the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

The tribe learned in late March that the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs would be rescinding the reservation designation and removing the land from federal trust.  

In June a federal judge stopped the federal government from rescinding the designation.

The appeal was filed recently in Washington.

The Cape Cod-based tribe has more than 300 acres in the town of Mashpee and in Taunton near the Rhode Island state line and has broken ground on a $1 billion resort and casino. 

About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


