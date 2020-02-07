US Postal Service Issues Warning of Fake Email Scam

HYANNIS – The United States Postal Service is warning the public about a scam involving fake emails.

The emails are made to look like they are from the USPS and their officials, including the Postmaster General.

The USPS has clarified that they and their officials will not reach out to customers to ask for money or personal information.

Emails with subject lines such as “Delivery Failure Notification” could include a link that, when clicked, activates a virus to steal personal information, such as passwords or financial details.

The Postal Service does not alert customers of package delivery attempts via email.

Customers should never give personal information out over email.

The Postal Service provided tips to help detect fraudulent emails. Poor grammar and spelling often indicates that an email is spam. Emails that request immediate action from the recipient could also be bait.

If you receive any emails regarding a package delivery failure, or any emails that seem like a fake from the Postal Service, forward it to spam@uspis.gov, and then delete the email.

For more information, click here.