Utilities Preparing for Third Storm of Week

HYANNIS – Utilities are preparing ahead of this weekend’s forecasted high winds and rain. It’ll be the third set of storm conditions to hit the Northeast region this week.

Companies including National Grid and Eversource are urging residents to be mindful of the gusts and potential for both power outages and flooding in low-lying areas.

The winds are expected to arrive late Friday and is predicted to depart mid-day Saturday, and calmer weather is expected Sunday.

Strong winds and heavy rains already knocked out power and caused flooding earlier this week on Cape including on Scenic Highway in Bourne.

“Over this past week, National Grid has restored power to over 100,000 customers across Massachusetts in the wake of back-to-back winter storms,” said Tim Moore, Vice President of Electric Operations for New England in a statement.

“We appreciate that some customers have been impacted multiple times from this series of storms, and our team is committed to working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service.”