Utility Companies Prepping for Tough Weather

HYANNIS – With stormy conditions forecast to impact Massachusetts through Wednesday, March 15, utility companies are preparing to respond to any potential outage issues.

Eversource and National Grid have both advised that teams from within and outside of Massachusetts are being mobilized. The crews are trained to respond to service trouble related to things like power lines and trees.

According to the National Weather Service, the Cape and Islands region is not slated to receive much snow.

The latest forecast shows that a light coating can be anticipated Tuesday night with little to no additional accumulation on Wednesday.

However, the area could experience some powerful winds.

A regionwide high wind warning has been issued by the NWS for Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, while a coastal flood watch will begin Tuesday night and continue until Wednesday morning.