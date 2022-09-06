Vault Issue Locks Ballots in Barnstable; Voting Delayed

BARNSTABLE – Election precincts in Barnstable were not available for voting early Tuesday morning, as the Town Clerk’s office was unable to open the vault that holds the ballots.

While precincts are open across the town, Barnstable voters have been unable to cast any ballots as of the time of publication.

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin has been contacted. His office stated that while the vault issue is being addressed with local firefighters on site, emergency paper ballots that will have to be hand-counted later in the night are being printed.

Polls were scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but this situation could prompt the state to extend voting hours in Barnstable past that time.

Any further information on the matter will be reflected in updated versions of this article.