Vessel Speed Restriction Zones Posted in Cape Cod Bay

HYANNIS – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone east of Boston and a mandatory speed restriction in Cape Cod Bay off Race Point, and the Great South Channel.

The Dynamic Management Area east of Boston where the restriction zone is in place was established due to a sighting of an aggregation of right whales from a Boston-area beach by private citizens.

NOAA advises mariners to go around those areas where the right whales have been spotted or to only travel through the area at a speed of 10 knots or less.

The Cape Cod Bay restriction will run until May 15, the Race Point restriction will run until April 30 and the restriction at the Great South Channel will be in effect until July 31.

NOAA asks that all fishermen be vigilant when maneuvering to avoid accidental collisions with whales as well as remove unused gear from the ocean to help avoid entanglement during the migrating season.