VIDEO: New Branding for Cape Cod Chamber

March 7, 2024

Paul Niedzwiecki with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce joins Grady Culhane to discuss their major brand effort “Cape Cod: Truly Yours.” It’s their first rebrand in two decades.

