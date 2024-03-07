VIDEO: New Branding for Cape Cod Chamber

Paul Niedzwiecki with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce joins Grady Culhane to discuss their major brand effort “Cape Cod: Truly Yours.” It’s their first rebrand in two decades.
Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.
