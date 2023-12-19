Video Report: Fallout Continues from Leaked Documents Related to Joint Base Airman

Fallout continues from leaked government documents traced back to a national guard member stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod this year, with 15 personnel receiving disciplinary measures by the Air Force. The Air Force inspector general reported that several officials at the base failed to take required action regarding 21-year-old airman Jack Teixeira’s suspicious behavior. Teixeira was stationed with the 102nd Intelligence Wing, one of eight separate commands on the base. Commander of the mission, Col. Sean Riley, received administrative action and has been relieved of command.

The inspector general found that personnel had access to classified documents without supervision and that security violations were not effectively responded to. The 102nd’s intelligence mission has since been reassigned to other units. The documents included sensitive information on the Russia-Ukraine war, activity in the middle east, and more.