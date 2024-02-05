Vineyard Man Sentenced For Cape Bank Robbery

BOSTON – A Martha’s Vineyard man is being sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery on Cape Cod.

According to the Justice Department, Petar Petyoshin of Edgartown robbed the Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth on April 8th,2023 after he took a Steamship Authority ferry from the Vineyard.

Prosecutors allege Petyoshin brandished a firearm and zip-tied customers and bank employee hands together. He got away in a customer’s car with over 20-thousand dollars.

The DOJ says Petyoshin worked at the Oak Bluffs Water Department and had a clothing store in Oak Bluffs called “Dapper Martha’s Vineyard”, which is now permanently closed. During the robbery, Petyoshin allegedly wore a jacket, sunglasses and wig from the store’s inventory.