Vineyard Officials Provide Storm Preparation Tips

August 4, 2020

WEST TISBURY – Officials from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional Emergency Management Association are reminding residents to prepare themselves for major storms, should they hit the area.

As Tropical Storm Isaias could bring heavy winds and the country is in the midst of hurricane season, island officials advise that it is never too early to prepare for a storm.

Should residents need to evacuate at any point, they are recommended to create a plan with other household members beforehand to ensure that necessary belongings and needs are accessible, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

With that, people should stay in the loop with emergency notification systems, such as Dukes County’s CodeRED.

An emergency kit that has enough essentials to last families three to five days should also be prepared. Besides traditional emergency products, things such as face masks and hand sanitizer should be included.

To learn more, visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s website by clicking here.

