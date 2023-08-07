Vineyard Wind 1 Expected To Start Providing Energy This Fall

OAK BLUFFS – Vineyard Wind 1 recently announced that they expect to begin providing clean wind power to the region by mid-October.

The offshore wind development, a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and the first of its kind in the U.S., plans to ease in by generating power at a group of six turbines in the waters off of Martha’s Vineyard before steadily ramping up production and achieving full operating power by the middle of 2024.

The project is expected to power over 400,000 units in Massachusetts while reducing the economic and ecological damage caused by fossil fuels.

Avangrid’s other offshore wind project, Commonwealth Wind, recently agreed to pay a $48 million penalty for terminating contracts with Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil after a failed attempt to negotiate its contracts with the state.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter