Vineyard Wind Begins Producing Power

HYANNIS – Though just missing their initial end-of-the-year estimate, Vineyard Wind has begun delivering power to the Massachusetts grid.

Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ offshore wind development just south of the Cape and Islands said it would be up and running in a limited capacity by the end of 2023, but the first turbine began delivering 5 megawatts of power just a few days into 2024.

Officials with the company said that they hope to have five turbines up and running soon.

Governor Maura Healy called it a historic milestone for the American offshore wind industry.

“2023 was a historic year for offshore wind defined by steel in the water and people at work. Today, we begin a new chapter and welcome 2024 by delivering the first clean offshore wind power to the grid in Massachusetts,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra in a statement.

“We’ve arrived at a watershed moment for climate action in the U.S., and a dawn for the American offshore wind industry. As we build on this tremendous progress and work to deliver the full capacity of this historic project, we continue to stand proudly with all the partners that made this achievement possible, including the Biden Administration and the Healey-Driscoll Administration.”

Once completed, Vineyard wind is expected to produce enough power for 400,000 Massachusetts households.

“This truly is a milestone for offshore wind and the entire renewable industry in North America. For the first time we have power flowing to the American consumers from a commercial-scale wind project, which marks the dawn of a new era for American renewables and the green transition,” said Tim Evans, Partner at CIP and Head of North America.

“By delivering first power, we have broken new ground and shown a viable path forward with power that is renewable, locally produced, and affordable. Much of the credit for this milestone must go to our local partners, labor leaders and the project’s skilled union workforce, and local communities from New Bedford to Barnstable.”