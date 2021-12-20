Vineyard Wind Chosen for State Contract

OAK BLUFFS – The Vineyard Wind offshore wind project was one of two selected by Governor Charlie Baker to supply the state with renewable energy.

Along with the Mayflower Wind project, Vineyard Wind will be entering contract negotiations with the Commonwealth.

The two projects will be providing a combined 1,600 megawatts to households across the state.

This is in addition to the 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind already procured by the state. Together, these 3,200 Megawatts are enough to power 1.6 million homes.

The announcement comes as part of an initiative by Baker to reach a total of 5,600 megawatts of offshore wind energy.

Vineyard Wind was chosen for the undertaking due to a comprehensive portfolio put forward by the project.

It was determined that Vineyard Wind provided one of the greatest values to residents.

Eversource, National Grid, Until, the Department of Energy Resources, and an independent evaluator were all part of the decision-making process.