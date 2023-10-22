Vineyard Wind Project Route Getting Paving Restoration

HYANNIS – Starting Monday, October 23, paving restorations will begin on Attucks Lane, from Phinney’s Lane to Independence Drive, on the Vineyard Wind project route.

Preparation and final paving along the project route will occur in sections, in an effort to mitigate traffic impacts.

Both directions of travel will be maintained utilizing lane shifts and support from onsite traffic control.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and officials are asking residents to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through road construction areas, and follow posted safety and detour signs.

Following Attucks Lane, paving efforts will continue to progress south, with full curb-to-curb repaving of disturbed roadways within the Vineyard Wind project route.

For more information about the project and the route visit their website.