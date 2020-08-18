Virtual Pops by the Sea Concert a Success

HYANNIS – Despite the different format, this year’s Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea Concert was a hit.

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod held the virtual event in collaboration with the Boston Pops Orchestra earlier this month to a warm reception.

Since the original broadcast, the show has been streamed again online and is also available to re-watch on the foundation’s YouTube channel and website.

Executive Director Julie Wake said that she was honored to have worked on a unique and fun event that raised support for the local arts community.

“It was very satisfying to produce something that personified the essence and the iconic value that the Pops by the Sea has,” Wake said.

Wake was impressed with the outreach that the virtual setup was able to provide, as people on and off of Cape Cod were able to enjoy the concert, and added that the format could potentially be used by the foundation again in the future.

Another bright side of holding the event remotely as opposed to the typical Hyannis Village Green setting, Wake said, is that Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, along with guest conductor Neal McDonough, have already signed on to perform next year.

There are still unknowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Wake remains optimistic that the concert can return to an in-person format next year.

“We just don’t know what convening will look like a year from now,” she continued.

“We hope that we can all come together and be able to enjoy that event.”

Support for the arts and culture on Cape Cod amid the pandemic is still vital, Wake added. To learn more, visit the foundation’s website by clicking here.