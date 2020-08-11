You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Volunteers Rescue Dozens of Dolphins Stranded on Beach

Volunteers Rescue Dozens of Dolphins Stranded on Beach

August 11, 2020

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Nearly 50 dolphins were stranded on a beach on Cape Cod over the weekend and needed to be rescued by dozens of volunteers.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare says some 45 dolphins were found stranded by harbor officials in Wellfleet on Sunday morning.

Stacey Hedman, a manager with the Yarmouth-based group, says it appears the dolphins got stranded sometime overnight as the tides changed.

She said volunteers used beach-ready stretchers to carry nearly a dozen of the dolphins to safety.  

They also gave them IV fluids and vitamins.

Two dolphins, however, were in poor health and were euthanized.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 