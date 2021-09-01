You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Voter ID, Gig Worker, Other Questions Deemed Constitutional

September 1, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — A question that would require voters to present an ID and a second that would grant new benefits for drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft while stopping short of declaring them employees have cleared an initial hurdle on their way to next year’s ballot.

Other proposed initiatives that received a constitutional green light from Attorney General Maura Healey’s office Wednesday would legalize the sale of fireworks in Massachusetts, create a “whale safe fishing act,” and allow for the return of “happy hours.”

The questions were among 16 proposed laws and one proposed constitutional amendment allowed to move ahead.

