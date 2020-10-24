You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Voting Deadline in Massachusetts is Saturday

Voting Deadline in Massachusetts is Saturday

October 24, 2020

BARNSTABLE-The deadline to vote in Massachusetts for the November 3 general election is Saturday, October 24.

Residents 16 years of age and older can register either online or in person at an election office. Mail registration is also being accepted, but the mail must be postmarked by Saturday.

For more information on registering to vote, visit the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website by clicking here.

Absentee ballots can be requested until October 28, and early voting runs through October 30.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


