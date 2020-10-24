Voting Deadline in Massachusetts is Saturday

BARNSTABLE-The deadline to vote in Massachusetts for the November 3 general election is Saturday, October 24.

Residents 16 years of age and older can register either online or in person at an election office. Mail registration is also being accepted, but the mail must be postmarked by Saturday.

For more information on registering to vote, visit the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website by clicking here.

Absentee ballots can be requested until October 28, and early voting runs through October 30.