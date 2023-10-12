Wage Transparency Moves Forward on Beacon Hill

HYANNIS – Members of the Cape Cod delegation are pushing for a wage transparency and pay equity bill to help close racial and gender earning gaps in the state.

The bill, co-sponsored by Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Rep. Fernandes, passed this past week would require businesses with over 25 employees to disclose the expected annual salary range for open job positions.

The bill would also require the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development to publish a study on wages and salaries across demographic categories for public reference and require the Attorney General to create a public service awareness campaign to notify employers of the new rules if passed.

Finally, the bill would shield employees from retaliation by employers for exercising the rights outlined in the bill.

Studies indicate that salary and wage transparency could reduce the wage gap by up to 40 percent, while state officials report that women still earn less than their male counterparts, with a widening gap for women of color.

“Equal pay for equal work is enshrined in law but remains unfulfilled,” said Fernandes. “Wage range transparency in job postings will advance a more equitable society by reducing the wage gap and empowering all workers.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for further deliberation.