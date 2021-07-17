Walls Raised for Six Affordable Harwich Homes

HARWICH – The walls for six affordable homes in Harwich were recently raised by Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod.

More than 200 local volunteers, along with organizations such as the Harwich Fire and Police Departments and the U.S. Coast Guard, were present for the ceremony.

The homes will be constructed over the course of the next year, and will be available to be purchased by families who assisted in the building process. The houses will cost between $138,000 and $168,000.

More than 150 affordable homes in the region have been developed thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.