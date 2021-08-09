Wareham Hospital Receives Funds for Emergency Department

WAREHAM – Tobey Hospital in Wareham is set to receive funding that will be used to create a new 30,000 square-foot emergency department.

The funding is part of an $83 million tax-exempt bond from MassDevelopment that is going to Southcoast Hospitals Group.

The group is made up of three hospitals including Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, and St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

The other two hospitals will be receiving portions of the funding as well in order to carry out renovations and expansions of their properties.

St. Luke’s in New Bedford will be improving laboratory and administrative facilities and purchasing necessary equipment.

Several planned and ongoing projects within the hospital group will benefit from the new funding.

The three hospitals have seen unprecedented amount of use throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and through the improvements it is hoped that they will continue to provide the region with needed-care.