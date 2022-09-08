You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds

September 8, 2022

Grassy Pond, Nickerson State Park, Brewster. The Association to Preserve Cape Cod

BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has reported cyanobacteria blooms at two Brewster Ponds.

Nickerson State Park has issued advisories for both Cliff Pond and Grassy Pond. 

Barnstable County officials said that a combination of higher than average heat and nutrient pollution has led to multiple issues with algae blooms across the Cape this summer. 

The Association urges pond visitors to avoid contact with the blooms, and be wary of bringing dogs or children as they are both susceptible to cyanotoxins.

