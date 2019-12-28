Wellfleet Chamber to Host Small Business Winter Workshop Series

WELLFLEET–The Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce will be holding the Small Business Winter Workshop Series over the next several weeks. The seminars will provide valuable lessons to the Outer Cape’s small business community.

All events will be held at Seamen’s Bank along Route 6, free of charge to all members of the public.

A workshop tailored to those without a clear brand will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on January 8. Attendees will learn how to create a tailored message and brand image for their audience.

The uses of accounting systems will be the subject of “Simplify your Business Life” on February 13 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Lessons include the importance of bookkeeping and managing accounts.

“Marketing-It’s More Than Advertising” will be held on March 12 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Methods to attract and keep customers, as well as ways to leverage brands, will be taught.

For more information, visit www.wellfleetchamber.com.