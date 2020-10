WELLFLEET – Funding proposals for arts, humanities, and science programs are now being accepting by the Wellfleet Cultural Council.

Events and projects, such as field trips, lectures, and exhibits, can all be funded with the proposed money.

Funding will come from the Mass Cultural Council, and those who had projects postponed from fiscal year 2020 can also apply for the new slate of grants.

Applications are due on November 16. To learn more, click here.