Wellfleet Farmers Market to Open Online Auction on Giving Tuesday

November 30, 2021

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Farmers Market is kicking off their Second Annual Baskets of Love Online Auction today, “Giving Tuesday”.

Beginning Tuesday at 10 am and ending at 10 pm on Monday, December 6th the public will have the opportunity to bid on an assortment of 80 goods from the Cape and beyond including weekend getaways, local food, surf lessons, art, gift cards and more.

There will be a $440 raffle of Market Bucks from nine of the market’s vendors for use in the upcoming season.

Those wishing to sign up can go to 32auctions.com to create a bidding profile.

The Wellfleet Farmers Market is a non-profit organization seeking to provide residents with healthy food and to advocate for shopping locally.

To view the auction items, click here.

