Wellfleet Parade Postponed Over Health Concerns

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet’s July 4 parade has been postponed to Labor Day Weekend.

The parade, which was originally supposed to take place on Saturday, was postponed for reasons related to the health and safety of the community, according to the Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce in a recent press release.

The chamber conferred with local safety officials in order to make the decision.

“Wellfleet’s Workers” will be the theme of the parade when it occurs on September 4 over Labor Day weekend.

Participants and spectators are welcome to the event, which will be holding registration and releasing guidelines at a later date.

With many towns weighing their options due to residual coronavirus-related concerns and possible weather disruptions such as rain showers, Wellfleet may not be the last to postpone Independence Day celebrations this year.

Though vaccination rates continue to increase, having such a large volume of people so close together was a concern for officials.

Check back on CapeCod.com for updates as the holiday weekend grows closer.