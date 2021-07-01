You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wellfleet Parade Postponed Over Health Concerns

Wellfleet Parade Postponed Over Health Concerns

July 1, 2021

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet’s July 4 parade has been postponed to Labor Day Weekend.

The parade, which was originally supposed to take place on Saturday, was postponed for reasons related to the health and safety of the community, according to the Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce in a recent press release.

The chamber conferred with local safety officials in order to make the decision.

“Wellfleet’s Workers” will be the theme of the parade when it occurs on September 4 over Labor Day weekend.

Participants and spectators are welcome to the event, which will be holding registration and releasing guidelines at a later date.

With many towns weighing their options due to residual coronavirus-related concerns and possible weather disruptions such as rain showers, Wellfleet may not be the last to postpone Independence Day celebrations this year.

Though vaccination rates continue to increase, having such a large volume of people so close together was a concern for officials.

Check back on CapeCod.com for updates as the holiday weekend grows closer.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 