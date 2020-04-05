Wellfleet OysterFest Deadline Extended to Friday

WELLFLEET-The deadline to apply for the 2020 Wellfleet OysterFest has been extended to April 10, according to Wellfleet SPAT.

The event is currently still on course to be held on October 17 and 18, and the only major change that has been made is that booth assignments and fees are being held back until future plans can be fully confirmed.

Arts and craft applications in categories such as ceramics, glass, and wood are being accepted. The application fee is $20.

For more information, visit Wellfleet SPAT’s website by clicking here.