October 10, 2023

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet OysterFest returns this weekend. The celebration will run from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday on Main Street in Wellfleet.

Events include live music, guest scientist speakers, a kids area, and the annual OysterFest ShuckOff. General admission is $23 dollars, and kids 12 and under can attend for free.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

The money will support education and exposure to the local shellfishing industry, said organizers of the event.

Tickets can be found on the Wellfleet SPAT website here.

