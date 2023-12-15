VIDEO: Wellfleet Police announce retirement of Chief Michael Hurley | Holiday Memorial Service

Wellfleet Police Announce Retirement of Chief Michael Hurley

The Wellfleet Police Department has announced the retirement of Chief Michael Hurley effective December 20th. Chief Hurley had been on medical leave since May 27th. Chief Hurley started his career in Wellfleet in May of 1995 as a Special Officer, and was hired full-time in January of 1998.

Hurley acted throughout his years of service as a Training Coordinator, Accident Reconstructionist, and D.A.R.E. Officer. Acting Chief Kevin LaRocco will take over as the next chief, and thanked Hurley for his 28 years of service to the community.

Holiday Memorial Service

As colder temperatures set in and holidays approach, a memorial service will be held December 21 to celebrate the lives of homeless individuals who died in 2023.

Organizers said they hope the service will help reduce stigma surrounding homeless individuals, who statistically face reduced overall lifespans, mental health challenges and other negative health outcomes. They added that it is also an opportunity to highlight local resources for those facing homelessness.

Participants will include the Barnstable Police Department, Housing Assistance Corporation, and Champ Homes. The service will take place at 5 pm at the First Baptist Church on Main Street Hyannis. Food will follow.