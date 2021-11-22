Wellfleet Reinstates Mask Mandate As Holiday Season Approaches

WELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet Select Board and the Board of Health recently voted in tandem to approve the reinstatement of a mask mandate in the town as the holiday season picks up.
The Select Board voted 3-0 to pass the measure, with an abstention from board member Janet Reinhart.
The Board of Health vote passed two to one, with a dissenting vote from board Chairman Ken Granlund.
Board members cited the surge in cases during last year’s holiday season, as well as a recent uptick in active cases in making their decision.
“Our daily incidence rate here in Wellfleet is 20.7, and the state’s incidence rate is 18.2, so we are above the state average,” said Wellfleet Health Agent Hillary Greenberg-Lemos.
Wellfleet’s current incidence rate also tops the current 17.7% average in Barnstable County.
Greenberg-Lemos also noted that despite the cluster, half of the new cases are contained within two households.
The town has floated between a mask advisory and mask mandate in recent months, the current measure is indefinite to avoid confusion during the holiday season.
“It is utterly unfeasible to keep going week to week between mask mandates and ‘not mask mandates’,” said Select Board member Ryan Curley.
“We’re in a situation where we have to set a clear consistent guideline going forward for a reasonable amount of time.”
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter