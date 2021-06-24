Wellfleet Voters to Address Wastewater, Accessory Dwelling Units

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet residents will vote on 53 warrant articles during the annual town meeting this weekend.

Some of the articles on the warrant are the result of COVID-related postponements during 2020.

In addition to voting on the town’s $28,515,583 operating budget—which is expected to see another $107,956 worth of amendments added when the motion is presented during the meeting—voters will be presented with articles addressing wastewater management that town officials said would also assist in creating affordable housing on top of protecting the environment.

Accessory Dwelling Unit bylaws are also on the warrant, another possible step towards creating more affordable housing in the town.

The full warrant can be found here.

The annual town meeting will take place on Saturday, June 26 at the Wellfleet Elementary School Ball Field at 10 am.

The town election will take place on Wednesday, June 30 from noon to 7 at the senior center.