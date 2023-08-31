West Nile Virus Confirmed in Barnstable County

BARNSTABLE – A West Nile Virus (WNV) positive mosquito sample has been detected in Barnstable.

Though no human cases have been reported, officials urge residents to avoid mosquito bites by being aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, wearing long sleeves and pants, and applying insect repellent to avoid bites.

Town officials said they are working with the state surveillance program and Cape Cod Mosquito Control on the report.

The following is the full statement from the town: