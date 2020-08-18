Whelan Endorsed by MOSES in Re-election Campaign

BREWSTER – Brewster State Representative Tim Whelan has announced that he has been endorsed by the Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers and Scientists (MOSES).

MOSES represents over 3,300 public employees who perform work at over 30 state agencies across the Commonwealth.

“We are proud to stand with Tim as he continues to fight for working families, tirelessly advocate for organized labor, and promote the protection of our natural resources,” said MOSES President Joe Dorant.

“I am proud of the strong relationship my office has built with MOSES and their valued membership, which includes employees of MassDOT, MassDCR, MassDEP and the Attorney General’s office, among other state agencies”, said Whelan.

“These women and men perform vital work in our community and their support of my re-election campaign means very much to me.”

Rep. Whelan is serving in his third term as State Representative for the 1st Barnstable District and is running for re-election.

He is running unopposed in the Republican Primary race.

Dennis resident John Mason is running unopposed in the Democratic Primary race.