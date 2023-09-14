White Shark Conservancy Removes Detection Instruments Ahead Of Hurricane Lee

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has removed five real-time white shark detection receivers deployed off the coast of Cape Cod over the summer to protect them from the potential impacts of Hurricane Lee.

There is a narrow weather window for retrieval of the expensive hardware, meaning the receivers have likely seen their last action in 2023.

Data gathered by the receivers is shared through the AWSC Sharktivity app to research shark movements and to promote safety and awareness on public beaches.

Despite their removal swimmers, fishers, and boaters should remain vigilant to the presence of white sharks.

“At this time of year, Sharktivity app detection and sighting data will decrease as a result of the removal of the real-time receivers and less eyes on the water through eco-tourism trips and recreational boaters submitting signings,” said Cynthia Wigren, CEO and co-founder of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“However,” she said, “it is critical that individuals entering local waters be acutely aware that white shark activity off Cape Cod remains at its peak through the month of October.”

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter