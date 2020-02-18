“Whitey” Bulger Juror Says She Regrets Murder Conviction

EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A juror in the murder and racketeering trial for the notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger says she regrets voting in 2013 to convict him for murder.

Janet Uhlar’s regret comes from revelations that Bulger was an unwitting participant in a secret CIA experiment called MK-ULTRA, in which doctors gave him the powerful hallucinogen, LSD, without his knowledge while he was in prison.

Bulger described the experience in more than 70 letters he wrote to Uhlar from prison.

Bulger’s lawyers never brought the program up in his federal trial.

Bulger was killed last year in prison.