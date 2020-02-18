You are here: Home / NewsCenter / “Whitey” Bulger Juror Says She Regrets Murder Conviction

“Whitey” Bulger Juror Says She Regrets Murder Conviction

February 18, 2020

 (AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)

EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A juror in the murder and racketeering trial for the notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger says she regrets voting in 2013 to convict him for murder.

Janet Uhlar’s regret comes from revelations that Bulger was an unwitting participant in a secret CIA experiment called MK-ULTRA, in which doctors gave him the powerful hallucinogen, LSD, without his knowledge while he was in prison.

Bulger described the experience in more than 70 letters he wrote to Uhlar from prison.

Bulger’s lawyers never brought the program up in his federal trial.

Bulger was killed last year in prison.

Filed Under: NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 