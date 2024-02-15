WHOI Sea Grant Supports Research On Cape Water Issues

FALMOUTH – Funding has been announced for five new research projects through the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Sea Grant program.

WHOI Sea Grant, which is part of NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program, supports research, education and extension projects that encourage environmental stewardship, long-term economic development, and responsible use of coastal and ocean resources.

There are five projects that are sharing one-point-seven-million dollars of funding over a two-year period.

Cape Cod’s poor water quality will be a focus. Researchers will study the effect of sewage nutrients on Little Pond in Falmouth.

WHOI will also partner with the Cape Cod Fishermen’s Alliance to collect catch-relevant ocean data in under-sampled areas off the Outer Cape.

Researchers will also survey property owners about purchasing flood insurance. WHOI says Massachusetts flood insurance policies, especially on Cape Cod, have declined in recent years, leaving homeowners vulnerable to the growing impacts of climate change.

To find out the full details about all of the grant-assisted projects

“As a strong supporter of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Sea Grant program, I am excited to see the newest round of funded projects, the findings of which will improve our understanding of our coastal environment and communities,” said Congressman Bill Keating.

He continued, “I commend Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Sea Grant for selecting a group of projects that focuses on a variety of the high-priority issues we face here in Southeastern Massachusetts: the protection of our coastal ecosystems, the expansion of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, and creating resilient communities and economies along the coast of the Commonwealth.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter