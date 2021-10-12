You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wildlife Biologists Studying Migration of the American Shad

Wildlife Biologists Studying Migration of the American Shad

October 12, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts state wildlife biologists are participating in an ongoing study of the American shad–a fish that spends more of its life in the ocean, but returns to fresh water to spawn.

During these migrations, shad can face barriers like dams. While there has been long-term monitoring of the upstream migration of adult shad from the ocean to fresh water less is known about the impact of dams on juvenile shad as they travel to the ocean.

This fall, MassWildlife biologists are completing a fifth year of data collection of juvenile and adult shad numbers in the Connecticut River.

From The Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


