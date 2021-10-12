Wildlife Biologists Studying Migration of the American Shad

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts state wildlife biologists are participating in an ongoing study of the American shad–a fish that spends more of its life in the ocean, but returns to fresh water to spawn.

During these migrations, shad can face barriers like dams. While there has been long-term monitoring of the upstream migration of adult shad from the ocean to fresh water less is known about the impact of dams on juvenile shad as they travel to the ocean.

This fall, MassWildlife biologists are completing a fifth year of data collection of juvenile and adult shad numbers in the Connecticut River.

