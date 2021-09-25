You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Winter Hours for Dennis Transfer Station Begin October 4

September 25, 2021

DENNIS – Winter hours of operation for the Dennis Transfer Station will go into effect on Monday, October 4.

The station off of East-West Dennis Road will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays during the winter operating schedule. It will also be closed during all legal holidays.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Access to the transfer station will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Sunday access will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

