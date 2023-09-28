Woman Succumbs to Injuries After Car Drove into Water

YARMOUTH – The driver who plunged into the water at the end of Bayview Street in Yarmouth Monday night has died, authorities announced today.

The woman was pulled from her submerged car found floating in the channel by local crews and the Barnstable Dive Team. Her identity was not released by authorities.

She was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

According to Yarmouth Police, the investigation is ongoing by the department and the Massachusetts State Police.

No foul play is suspected.