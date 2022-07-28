Woods Hole Film Festival Returns for 31st Year

FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Film Festival returns this weekend for its 31st edition.

Founder and Executive Director Judith Laster said the yearly event celebrates both the local love of film as well as honors the film makers. She added that it also will be in a format more familiar to what attendees could expect before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Filmmakers who have allowed us to have their work in the festival have worked years to make these films happen and, in some cases, really take on some personal challenges to make the films come to life,” said Laster.

Laster said the event enters its third decade with 45 feature length and 72 short films with a focus on science, music and social justice.

“The thing that we love about the festival is the community that it creates and the community that we’re in. Bringing people together to watch films, think about stories, meet each other, and meet the filmmakers from around the world,” said Laster.

Saturday’s opening day films include the New England premiere of “The Big Bend”, a narrative debut film by Brett Wagner about two families trying to survive in the remote Texas desert, as well as Sundance winner “Fire of Love”, a documentary narrated by Miranda July about a French couple who died in a volcanic explosion.

The festival will finish on August 6.

More information on the films to be shown, as well as the event itself, can be found on the Woods Hole Film Festival’s website here.