Coastal Projects Get Sea Grant Funding

WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole Sea Grant Program is awarding $1.5 million in grant funding to support five projects addressing environmental and economic issues along the coast of Massachusetts.

Each grant will represent a two-year award of federal and non-federal matching funds lasting from 2022-2023.

“Woods Hole Sea Grant prides itself on supporting the research needs of communities in Massachusetts,” said Woods Hole Sea Grant Director Matt Charette.

“Each funding cycle, our research priorities are developed through surveys of impacted communities in the Commonwealth, allowing us to nimbly respond to and prioritize important emerging coastal issues,” he said.

One study being performed by researchers at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst will examine the short-term activity patterns and mortality rates of striped bass following their release by anglers in the state’s recreational fishery.

Another study will bring researchers from the University of Massachusetts Boston, Massachusetts College of Design, and the Institute for New England Native American Studies together to study traditional ecological knowledge and incorporate it into modern design approaches to create sustainable and climate resilient shorelines in coastal communities.

A pair of studies being undertaken by scientists from Northeastern University and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will tackle challenges in oyster aquaculture related to parasites and micropollutants, and barnacle biofouling on oyster farms, respectively.

A fifth study will investigate the origin of a series of low-dissolved oxygen-or hypoxia-events in Cape Cod Bay in the late summer of 2019 and 2020.

Each project will contain a plan to share their findings with the communities affected by these issues.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter