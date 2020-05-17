You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Work on Falmouth Sandwich Road Set for Thursday

Work on Falmouth Sandwich Road Set for Thursday

May 17, 2020

SANDWICH – Road work on Falmouth-Sandwich Road in Sandwich will be conducted on Thursday, May 21, weather permitting.

While top paving is being done, the road will be closed. Residents of the area are asked to park beyond the Deer Hollow Road intersection in order to minimize issues with access.

The road will reopen as soon as possible.

Regardless of construction progress, emergency vehicles will be permitted access to the road.

Work hours are expected to be from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details, email the Sandwich Engineering Department at engineering@sandwichmass.org.

