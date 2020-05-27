Xiarhos Endorsed by Barnstable County Sheriff

BARNSTABLE – Fifth Barnstable State Representative candidate Steve Xiarhos has been endorsed by fellow Republican Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings.

Cummings praised Xiarhos for his professional experience, leadership, and enthusiasm.

Xiarhos, a former Yarmouth Deputy Chief, thanked Cummings for the endorsement. The sheriff joined the Massachusetts Police Association and the Massachusetts Coalition of Police in endorsing Xiarhos.

The primary takes place in September, with the general election taking place on November 3.

He faces former Sandwich selectman Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is running as the lone Democrat in the race.

Current Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Randy Hunt is not running for re-election.