Xiarhos Endorsed by National Federation of Independent Business

SANDWICH – More than a week after winning the Republican primary for the 5th Barnstable District State Representative seat, Steven Xiarhos has announced another endorsement.

The former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief’s campaign has been endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) MA PAC.

In a letter announcing the group’s endorsement, Christopher Carlozzi, NFIB State Director for Massachusetts, thanked Xiarhos for his “support and understanding of the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and the more than one million workers at small businesses in Massachusetts.”

NFIB is the nation’s leading small business advocacy association, with offices in Washington, D.C. and all 50 state capitals.

Founded in 1943 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, NFIB gives small- and independent-business owners a voice in shaping the public policy issues that affect their business.

Its mission is to promote and protect the right of its members to own, operate, and grow their businesses.

“I am very thankful to receive NFIB’s endorsement and I appreciate the support of the organization and its members,” said Xiarhos.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in this state, and that’s especially true here on Cape Cod. We depend on these businesses for essential goods and services, and for the jobs they create. Their success is our success. I am especially honored to receive this endorsement around Labor Day, at a time when we pause to celebrate our nation’s workers and their contributions to our economy. This year, with all that our front-line workers are dealing with, we need to keep our independent businesses in special focus and remember their needs as we reopen our economy.”

Xiarhos will face Democrat James Dever in the November 3 general election.

The winner will succeed Sandwich State Representative Randy Hunt who is not running for re-election.