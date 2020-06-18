Xiarhos Picks Up Two New Endorsements

YARMOUTH – Republican candidate for State Representative Steve Xiarhos has been endorsed by Barnstable Town Councilor Matthew Levesque and business owner Bob Avila.

Avila, a resident of Sandwich, is a commercial boat captain and is the owner of Captain John’s Fishing and Whale Watch tour boats based in Plymouth.

Elected to the Barnstable Town Council in 2017, Levesque represents Precinct 10 in Marstons Mills.

“I appreciate Steve’s advocacy for our business community, especially during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Avila.

“Steve has been a consistent supporter of small businesses and restaurants, and he has spoken up about our needs and advocated for us to be allowed to reopen as soon as possible. My own business has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars as our boats were forced to sit idle in Plymouth Harbor, unable to conduct tours due to the coronavirus,” he said.

“I know many other business owners who are in similar circumstances. We need people like Steve to stand up for us and help us protect the businesses we’ve built up.”

“Like many others, I have known Steve for a number of years through his work as a police officer, as a Gold Star Father, and as someone who gives generously of his time to help people in the community who are suffering,” said Levesque.

“I constantly admire Steve’s passion for helping others and the boundless energy he dedicates to serving his neighbors. Most recently, I have been privileged to volunteer alongside him serving food to people through the Food4Vets program during the COVID-19 crisis, no matter where or when there has been a need for assistance, Steve has answered the call and responded to help organize people and distribute resources to people in need.”

The Republican primary is set for Tuesday, September 1.

Xiarhos is running against former Sandwich Selectmen Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.